For the first time in over 90 years, there will be no Yazoo County Fair in 2020.

Many communities have canceled their fairs this year, causing many employees for the company that brings the rides to seek other jobs.

The Fair Association released the following statement Saturday:

The Yazoo County Fair Association would like to thank all our guests for the continuous support for the last 91 Years. It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that the 2020 Yazoo County Fair has been cancelled.

After exhaustive effort and considerable thoughts and prayers the Yazoo County Fair Association believes this decision; although a tough one is the best decision for all parties involved.

Again, thanks for all the support through many years and look forward to the 2021 Yazoo County Fair to be the Biggest and Best One Ever

Sincerely,

Yazoo County Fair Association