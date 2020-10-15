Winona Church of God is holding a food distribution drive through the month of November. The drive will be held every two to three weeks and dates of the distribution will be announced.

Pastor Saxton Odom said the distribution is through the USDA Farmers to Families grant program. He said the church received the grant program through the Church of God. Odom said there are also distributions taking place in Ackerman, Mathistion, Maben and Eupora as well.

He said the boxes are not only fruit and vegetables, they also contain meat and dairy products as well. Odom said Thursday morning, the church gave out 200 boxes and he hopes to increase the numbers, if they’re able to.

“It’s first come, first served,” Odom said. He said there was a bit of a mix-up and apologized for it.

“We were supposed to have it Wednesday and the truck broke down and we weren’t able to do until today, “he said Thursday afternoon.

Even with the mix-up, the church had a good crowd as come cars were alongside Highway 82 awaiting entrance into the church’s parking lot.

“We’d like to thank the Winona Police Department, especially Officer Adolphus Knox. He helped us keep traffic down,” Odom said.

“It’s a blessing to be able to be a blessing to someone else,” Lacey Odom said.