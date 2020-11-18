Bread Machine Ezekiel Bread

“Take wheat and barley, beans and lentils, millet and spelt; put them in a storage jar and use them to make bread for yourself." Ezekiel 4:9 There are many people who stay away from breads, but since I began eating as Jesus ate, I have embraced my love of bread. It is my opinion that while Jesus walked the earth that bread was His favorite food. Think about it- Jesus is the "bread of life." He fed the 5,000 with five loaves of bread. He broke bread at the Last Supper. I could give so many more examples of where Jesus used and ate bread in the Bible. One might even say Jesus ate His way throughout His 33 years on earth. Embrace your love of bread. We are made in the image of God so your love of bread comes naturally.

This bread recipe is from Scripture and it is the healthiest bread that you can eat. This recipe uses the bread machine. Keep in mind that this bread will mold very easily because there are no preservatives used. If you do not plan to consume the bread in 2 days, it can be stored in the freezer. Bread Machine Ezekiel Bread Ingredients and Directions 1 1/4 cups warm water 1/4 cup honey 1 1/2 teaspoons instant yeast Step 1: Measure water and honey into a measuring cup. Stir in the yeast, dissolving as much as possible and set aside. 2 1/4 cups organic wheat flour 3/4 cup spelt 1/4 cup barley flour 1/4 cup millet flour 1/4 cup lentil flour 1/4 cup black bean flour 1 1/2 teaspoons salt 1 tablespoon wheat gluten Step 2: Sift all dry ingredients together. Step 3: Pour yeast mixture into the bread machine, and add the dry ingredients. Add two tablespoons of olive oil on top of the dry ingredients. Step 4: Select the Wheat bread setting and then, select the Light crust setting. Press the start button to start the bread machine.

