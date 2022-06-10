Work on three bridges in Montgomery County is expected to begin soon, since the Board of Supervisors accepted bids on the projects during their Sept. 30 meeting.

Supervisors were able to secure State Aid funding through the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair program for a bridge on Poplar Creek Road, a bridge on Providence Road and a bridge on Harmony Road.

The projects on Poplar Creek Road, which currently is closed, and Providence Road will be bridge replacements, Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood said.

The project on Harmony Road will be an installation of a box culvert, he said.

Representatives from seven construction companies were at the meeting bidding on the projects.

“[Board members] accepted the lowest bids, contingent upon the county engineer verifying the bid tabs,” said Wood.

The board accepted a bid of $1,075,757.42 from Joe McGee Construction of Lake, Miss. for the Providence Road project.

They accepted a $1,026,275.39 bid from Joe McGee Construction for the Poplar Creek project, and the board accepted a $665,881.86 bid from M&N Excavators of Oxford, Miss. for the Harmony Road project.

“This is the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve had this many bidders on these types of projects,” said Wood. “The more you have, it causes us to get better prices. That’s really beneficial for us.”

Although Joe McGee won the low bid for Poplar Creek and Providence, board members insisted work be completed on Poplar Creek Road first because the road has been closed.

In other board news:

• Board members agreed to give Home Hardware a 25 percent exemption on the enhanced value of improvements that they have made to the property for a 10-year period.

• They approved payroll of Wood for duties of comptroller, records restoration and other statutory duties for September.

• They approved the docket of claims and payroll of September.

• Supervisors approved the tax assessments of real and personal property.