Virgil Lee Wade was arrested June 20 by the Winona Police Department for possession of paraphernalia.

Mose Flowers was arrested June 21 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for domestic violence- aggravated assault.

John Fredrick Fox was arrested June 25 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.

Eric Todd Leslie was arrested June 25 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Patrick Anderson was arrested June 25 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked or suspended license and improper equipment.

Joseph Charles Brantley was arrested June 26 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence.

Benjamin Robertson was arrested June 24 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for domestic violence- simple assault.

Shannon Dwayne James was arrested June 23 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance.