Christopher James Gantt, was arrested October 11 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent.

William Jason Lee was arrested October 12 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for trespassing.

Joseph Wallace was arrested October 12 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for grand larceny.

Jeremy Mosley was arrested October 13 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for speeding, driving without or an expired license, no insurance and driving under the influence.

Cortez Demarkus Washington was arrested October 14 by the Winona Police Department for disorderly conduct.

James Allen Gant, Jr. was arrested October 14 by the Winona Police Department for burglary.

Elvis Bernard Nash was arrested October 16 by the Winona Police Department for driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to obey traffic controls.

Shamberisha Danielle Blackmon was arrested October 12 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct.

Dustin Riley Winters was arrested October 15 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, driving with a revoked or suspended license, no tag.