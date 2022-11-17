Annette Tardy Dardaman went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Oct. 25, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. She was 83 years old. Annette was born on Aug.18, 1939, in Carrollton, Miss. to Thomas Walter Tardy Jr. and Lela Holman. She grew up in Winona, Miss. where she and Chris became high school sweethearts. Annette was a majorette, played the flute and was a drum majorette at Winona High School. She enjoyed playing tennis and basketball and remained an avid college basketball fan her entire life.

Annette went to Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., where she participated in Chi Omega Sorority, Beta Alpha Psi, Phi Kappa Phi and was a majorette in the band. After her sophomore year in 1959, she and Chris were married after he graduated from Mississippi State University. They moved to Knoxville Tenn., where she continued her accounting education at the University of Tennessee, and she passed the CPA exam. She went on to do graduate studies and teach accounting at the University of Tennessee.

After Knoxville, Annette lived in Florence, Ala.; Jackson, Miss.; West Monroe, La. and then moved to Grenada, Miss. to be close to their families who both still lived 22 minutes away in Winona, Miss. She helped Chris start his engineering firm, worked for two local CPA firms and eventually started her own CPA practice. She enjoyed helping students learn by teaching accounting at Holmes Community College in Grenada, Miss. In addition to running her own CPA practice, Annette also did the accounting and tax work for Chris’ Architecture and Engineering Business for decades.

Annette loved and taught her two sons (Chris Jr. and Chip) well and was a Cub Scout leader, winning a special recognition award for her tireless volunteer efforts. Both her boys majored in accounting and became CPAs for a while until they followed in their mom and dad’s footsteps, becoming

eighth generation entrepreneurs (in finance and real estate). She was a very active member in her local church, holding numerous leadership positions at First United Methodist of Grenada, Miss., as well as serving on District and State level committees and as treasurer for many years. After they moved to Georgia in 2002, she was active at Gainesville First United Methodist Church and was president of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class.

Serving her community through The National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, where she was National Treasurer and Finance Chairperson, was important to Annette. She was the Coordinator for the Community Bible Study in Grenada, Miss. and coordinator of the Chestatee Community Ladies Bible Study. She loved studying God’s Word, baking cakes and always enjoyed hosting parties and progressive dinners.

In 2002 Annette and Chris moved to Chestatee in Dawsonville, Ga. to be closer to family and then to Lanier Village in 2012. She was quite active at LVE in a number of activities including starting the LVE Genealogy Club, organizing the LVE Antiques Road Show, participating in Bible Studies and serving as a marketing tour guide for potential new residents. She loved meeting new people and had a double dose of intellectual curiosity, which she inherited from her father. Annette enjoyed taking classes on a variety of topics for years at the Brenau University Learning & Leisure Institute and was a consistent champion at board games.

Annette is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Chris, her son Chris Jr., her grandson Chase Dardaman of Dallas, Texas, granddaughter Emily Dardaman of Atlanta, Ga., grandsons Davis Dardaman of Dallas, Texas and Daniel Dardaman of Peachtree Corners, GA along with many nieces, nephews and other loved family members. She was predeceased by her youngest son Charles Thomas “Chip” Dardaman of Fort Myers, Fla., her middle brother Tom Tardy of Jackson, Miss. and her youngest brother Dr. Charles “Chuck” Tardy of Hattiesburg, Miss.

A Celebration of Life was on Friday, Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. EST at Lanier Village Estates Chapel in Gainesville, Ga. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Gainesville First United Methodist Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Rd. Gainesville, GA 30506, https://www.gfumc.com

Memorial Park Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, GA 30501. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.