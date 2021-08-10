This Friday the 13th is your lucky day for anyone wishing to subscribe to The Winona Times or The Conservative.

Friday, August 13 only, in-county subscriptions will be on sale for $13 for 13 months – 77 percent off the newsstand price. Friday’s deal is the best ever offered for a subscription to your LOCAL newspapers, bringing you award-winning LOCAL news and sports for and about Montgomery and Carroll counties.

“With school starting back, this is a perfect time to subscribe to the Winona Times and The Conservative,” said Amanda Sexton Ferguson, editor and publisher. “We pride ourselves in celebrating the accomplishments of our local students in the classroom and on the playing field. That is news our readers really care about, and you can only find it in your local newspapers.”

Also, the Winona Times and The Conservative are your sources for in-depth coverage of high school sports. Softball and volleyball action is currently underway, and football season is just around the corner.

“Honor rolls, in-the-classroom activities, play-by-play sports action, and stellar photography of our student athletes on the field,” Ferguson said. “As a parent myself, there is nothing like seeing your child in print, clipping it out, and displaying that milestone on your refrigerator or in a scrapbook.”

In addition to in-depth school and high school sports coverage, The Winona Times and The Conservative brings you the latest news from the boardroom to the courtroom; poignant features about people from around the area; a celebration of milestone moments weddings, births, anniversaries, and local honors; and all the happenings around the community and at local churches.

For just $13, new or inactive subscribers will get all that delivered to their mailboxes every week, plus complimentary access to the many features of our websites, www.winonatimes.com and www.carrollconservative.com. To get breaking news as well as local and statewide news coverage, you can access our website on your computer, tablet, and smart phone.

To take advantage of this special offer, sign up at www.winonatimes.com/friday.

You can also stop by the newspaper office at 401 Summit Street in Winona between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on August 13 or call 662-283-1131.

Or fill out the order form in this week’s newspapers and mail it to P.O. Box 151, Winona, MS 38967 with your check, money order, or credit card information. It must be postmarked no later than August 13.

To make it easier, click HERE and sign up right now. Offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 13.